Ghana records 13 new COVID-19 related deaths, active cases now 3,940

Share this with more people!

Ghana’s COVID-19 death toll has risen to 390 following the confirmation of thirteen new deaths, the Ghana Health Service has announced.

The country has also witnessed an addition of 127 new actives cases since the last update on January 27, bringing the active case count to 3,940 from a previous 3,813.

This follows the confirmation of 625 new cases of infections across the country. The new infections are results of tests conducted as at January 25, this year.

However, 992 people have also recovered since the last update, bringing the total of clinical recoveries and discharge to 59,553.

Currently, ninety-eight of the active cases, it said, were in severe conditions, with thirty-five in critical condition. The active cases, the update said, were being managed in treatment sites, isolation centres across the country, while some were under home management.

Ghana has so far recorded 63,883 cases of the virus since it confirmed its first two cases in March 2020.

Out of the total confirmed cases, 24,559 were from the General Surveillance; 38,228 cases from the Enhanced Contact Tracing, while 1,096 have been recorded from international travellers disembarking at the Kotoka International Airport since it was reopened on September 1, 2020, the update stated.

A total of 757,560 tests have been conducted. Out of this, 235,794 are from routine surveillance, 375,625 from contact tracing, and 146,141from international travellers arriving through the Kotoka International Airport.

The positivity rate is 8.4 percent.

The Greater Accra and the Ashanti Regions continue to be epicenter of the virus in the country with cumulative cases of 37,117 and 11,895 respectively.

The rest are:

Western Region- 3,392

Eastern Region – 2,779

Central Region- 2,245

Volta Region – 896

Bono East Region – 806

Western North Region – 695

Northern Region – 672

Bono Region- 654

Upper East Region – 577

Ahafo Region- 539

Oti Region- 246

Upper West Region – 184

Savannah Region – 63

North East Region -25

Source: GNA