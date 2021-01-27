Ghana COVID-19 death toll now 377, active cases surge to 3,813

Share this with more people!

Ghana’s COVID-19 death toll has risen to 377 following the confirmation of five more deaths, the Ghana Health Service has announced.

The country has also witnessed an addition of 200 new active cases since the last update on January 25, bringing the active case count to 3,813 from a previous 3,613.

This follows the confirmation of 616 new cases of infections across the country. The new infections are results from tests conducted as at January 23, 2021.

So far, a total of 58,561 persons have clinically recovered from the disease and been discharged.

Seventy-nine of the active cases, it said, were in severe conditions, with 29 in critical condition. The active cases, the update said, were being managed in treatment sites, isolation centers across the country, while some were under home management.

Ghana has so far recorded 62,751 cases of the virus since it confirmed its first two cases in March 2020.

Out of the total confirmed cases, 24,311 were from the General Surveillance; 37,357 cases from the Enhanced Contact Tracing, while 1,083 have been recorded from international travellers disembarking at the Kotoka International Airport since it reopened on September 1, 2020, the update stated.

So far, a total of 749,486 tests have been conducted. Out of this, 233,816 are from routine surveillance, 371,718 from contact tracing, and 143, 952 from international travellers arriving through the Kotoka International Airport.

The positivity rate is 8.3 per cent.

The Greater Accra and the Ashanti Regions continue to be epicenterntre of the virus in the country with cumulative cases of 36,205 and 11,827 respectively.

The rest are:

Western Region- 3,380

Eastern Region – 2,735

Central Region- 2,228

Volta Region – 886

Bono East Region – 802

Western North Region – 695

Bono Region- 654

Northern Region – 635

Upper East Region – 577

Ahafo Region- 539

Oti Region- 246

Upper West Region – 171

Savannah Region – 63

North East Region -25

Source: GNA