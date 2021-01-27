Home / Sports / FIFA clears four candidates for CAF Presidency

FIFA clears four candidates for CAF Presidency

10 hours ago Sports Leave a comment

The Review Committee of the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) has endorsed the candidature of four individuals for the presidential elections of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF), next month.

A letter from the Head Office of FIFA said Mr. Augustin Senghor of Senegal, Mr. Jacques Anouma Cote d’Ivoire, Mr. Ahmad Oul Yahya Morocco, and Mr. Patrice THopane Motsepe of Zambia.

The letter said, the only candidate who failed the eligibility test was Mr. Ahmad Ahmad, former President of CAF due to sanctions imposed on him.

Mr. Ahmad has been banned by FIFA for five years for misconduct and has been asked to abstain from all football-related activities.

The CAF elections is fixed for March 12, in Rabat, Morocco.

Source: GNA

