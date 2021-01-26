Election Petition: Akufo-Addo opposed to stay of proceedings by petitioner

Share this with more people!

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the second respondent in the 2020 Election Petition at the Supreme Court has filed a response to dismiss an application for stay of proceedings filed by the Petitioner, Mr John Dramani Mahama.

Mr Mahama wanted the hearing of his Petition halted pending the hearing of a review application on an earlier dismissed application for certain interrogatories in a unanimous decision by the court.

Mr Mahama had wanted the Supreme Court to grant him the opportunity to ascertain from the Electoral Commission 12 questions on the mode of transmission of the December 7, 2020 Election results.

The Supreme Court however dismissed those interrogatories saying the application should be based on relevance and in line with CI 99.

Nana Akufo-Addo through his lawyers are opposed to the motion for stay of proceedings, arguing that there was no merit in the application for stay of proceedings.

The second respondent termed the interrogatories to be served on the EC boss as “fishing interrogatories.”

According to the second respondent (Nana Akufo-Addo) the review has no absolute “chance of success and therefore hardly be a basis for seeking to stay proceedings in a court pending the disposal of same.”

The second respondent contends that the review application and other requests by the Petitioner are calculated to frustrate the determination of the petition.

The second respondent held that “it is untenable for the Petitioner having filed as far back as December 30, 2020 to claim in January 2021, that he is unable to file his witness statement without the first respondent (EC’s) response to his request to admit facts, and notice to inspect documents.

Indeed the substance of the Petitioner’s witness Statements should have been known to him prior to filing the Petition.”

Source: GNA