Court remands businessman for defrauding by false pretenses

The Agona Swedru Circuit Court, presided over by Mr Alexander Owurae has remanded a 40-year Businessman in police custody for fraud.

Augustine Aquah Mensah also known as Paa Kwesi who lives at Kasoa in the Awutu-Senya East Municipality, pleaded not guilty to defrauding by false pretences contrary to section 131 of the criminal offences Act 1960 (Act 29).

The case was adjourned to Thursday, February 4.

Police Chief Inspector Maxwell Yaw Buadu, the prosecutor, said Dr Stephen Yeboah, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lucky Herbal Clinic, who resides at Gomoa Oguaakrom a community on the Winneba- Swedru road is the complainant.

According to the prosecutor, sometime in January, 2016, the accused, introduced himself to the complainant as a businessman and asked for a loan of GH¢180,000.00 to enable him clear a quantity of assorted goods imported from Canada from the Tema Harbor.

Mensah managed to convince the complainant with an assurance that he will refund the money to him or give him some of the goods to defray the amount after clearing the goods.

The complainant to be sure about the character of the accused, made personal enquiries from one Mr. Ebo Aidoo, Mensah’s step father who lives in Canada and he confirmed knowing the accused person and also urged the complainant to give him the necessary financial support.

The prosecutor stated that the complainant became more convinced and on 0ctober, 18, 2016, issued a cheque in the sum of GH¢30,000.00 and on January, 1, 2017, issued another cheque of GH¢150,000.00 totaling GH¢180,000.00 to the accused person as he requested.

Chief Inspector Buadu said the accused person cleared the goods, but failed to fulfil the promise and went into hiding, adding that all efforts made by the complainant to locate his where about to refund the money or the goods was futile.

On November 19, 2020, official complaint was lodged at the Winneba Police Station and several attempts to get Mensah to report to the police to assist in their investigations also failed.

On Friday, January 1, 2021, Mensah was apprehended from his hideout with a warrant, the prosecutor, said.

Source: GNA