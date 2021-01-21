Home / General News / Doctors, mothers arrested over child harvesting

Doctors, mothers arrested over child harvesting

General News

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has arrested eleven persons, including health officials and social workers in Accra for baby harvesting and trafficking.

They included two medical doctors, two social workers, four nurses, two mothers and one traditional birth attendant.

They were arrested in a joint operation by the Medical and Dental Council and EOCO in December, 2020 at the Ridge and Tema General Hospitals.

The suspects allegedly sold two baby boys at GH¢30,000.00 and GH¢28,000.00.

Commissioner of Police, Retired, Frank Adu Poku, Executive Director of EOCO, who briefed the media, said the babies, now under proper care and in good health, are between one and four months old.

He said the suspects had been granted bail pending further investigations.

The Executive Director said the boys had been rescued after investigations, which started in June and ended around November, 2020.

Source: GNA

