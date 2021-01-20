Students and pupils express fear over contracting COVID-19

Share this with more people!

A number of students and pupils at the Dormaa Municipal Assembly Junior High School have expressed varied opinions over fears of catching the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

While others said they had doubts if their parents could take care of them if they were infected with the virus, others strongly dismissed those fears with the assurance and confidence that by strictly adhering to required protocols taught them by their parents they would be safe, protected and contain the virus.

They told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in separate interviews at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Dormaa Central Municipality of the Bono Region.

Master Henry Ankamah, a 12-year old primary five pupil at the school stated his mother had taught him how to observe social distancing that “I must not play with friends in a group closed together, as there can be someone who can infect me with the disease.

“My mother told me not to shake hands with or embrace anybody, but must always apply hand sanitizer, alongside washing my hands with soap under running water”, Kofi Asante, aged 12 and also primary five pupil added.

The GNA observed most of the students and pupils did not wear face masks because of either keeping them in their pockets or did not have some.

Source: GNA