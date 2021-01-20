Opare Duncan to act as National Security Co-ordinator

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Tuesday asked the Deputy National Security Co-ordinator, Mr Opare Duncan, to act as the National Security Co-ordinator pending the appointment of a substantive one.

This follows the death of the National Security Co-ordinator Mr Joshua Kyereme on Monday.

Mr Kyeremeh, a member of President Akufo-Addo’s administrative staff at the Jubilee House, reportedly died at the Ga East Municipal Hospital where he was receiving treatment for COVID-19.

Mr Eugene Arhin, acting Director of Communications at the presidency, twitted Tuesday that arrangements for Mr Kyeremeh’s funeral would be announced in due course.

Source: GNA