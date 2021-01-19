Two ex-convicts get 30 years in prison for robbery

The Asante Bekwai Circuit Court has sentenced two ex-convicts to a total of 30 years imprisonment in hard labour, for robbery.

Dennis Nti, unemployed, 21, and Emmanuel Owusu, alias “Alaga,” a plumber, 26, both pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit crime and robbery and were each sentenced to 15 years.

Detective Chief Inspector Stephen Ofori told the Court presided over by Mr Mark Timarah Diboro, that Akologo Suraju, the complainant was a driver and lived at Konkoma in the Bosomtwe District of Ashanti.

He said Nti and Owusu (convicts) were neighbours of the complainant.

Mr Ofori said on December 26, 2020, at about 2030 hours, the complainant was on his way to the Konkoma Township through a bush, where the convicts questioned him as to why he did not greet them.

He said the convicts attacked the complainant by hitting him on the neck and forcibly took his Tecno Spark 8 cellular phone valued GHC800.00, after, which they beat him up for challenging them.

Mr Ofori said a report was made to the police leading to the arrest of the two.

He said after investigations, Nti and Owusu were charged and put before the Court.

Source: GNA