Bawumia donates GH¢100,000 towards construction of Mother Theresa Soup Kitchen Centre

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has pledged to provide GH¢100,000 seed capital towards the construction of Mother Theresa Soup Kitchen Centre at Osu in the Greater Accra Region.

He also promised to sponsor the secondary school education of four young boys from the Christ the King Soup Kitchen.

The Soup Kitchen is an initiative of Reverend Father Andrew Campbell, Parish Priest of the Christ the King Catholic Church, Accra, which supports and feeds street children and the less privileged in the society.

It also provides skill training to help them earn a decent living and move away from the streets as well as reintegrate them with their families.

Vice President Bawumia, speaking as the Special Guest at the Fifth Anniversary of the Christ the King Soup Kitchen on Monday, encouraged all well-meaning Ghanaians to offer a helping hand to the poor in society.

Over the past five years, Vice President Bawumia has been supporting the Soup Kitchen initiative with cash donations and bags of rice for the upkeep of the street children and the less privileged at the Centre.

Dr Bawumia noted that the Holy Scriptures admonished everyone to support the poor and the needy, saying, “Whatever you do for your fellow human being, you’re doing it to the Almighty Lord and society”.

“Whatever wealth you have acquired in this world, you will leave them when you die so let’s help our fellow human beings and ensure that our riches reflect on the poor and the needy,” Vice President Bawumia advised.

The Vice President lauded Rev. Father Campbell for his incredible dedication towards the welfare of the poor and cured lepers, spanning over the past 50 years.

The Reverend Father Campbell, who is the Parish Priest of the Christ the King Catholic Church and Founder of the Soup Kitchen, in his welcome remarks, said the Soup Kitchen initiative started on January 18, 2016, to support street children and the less privileged.

Over the past five years, he said, it had fed 300,000 street children, noting that the Centre was feeding 800 of them daily during the COVID-19 partial lockdown in Accra, last year.

Currently, he said, there were about 800,000 street children in Accra alone and called on the Government and all well-meaning Ghanaians to offer their widow’s mite to help them earn a decent living.

Rev. Father Campbell said the Soup Kitchen had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Social Welfare Department to support street children and the less privileged.

It has also secured a parcel of land at Osu to build another Soup Kitchen Centre, which will be known as “Mother Theresa Soup Kitchen” to provide skill training for street children.

The immediate past Chief Justice, Justice Sophia Akuffo, promised to mentor some of the beneficiaries of the Soup Kitchen.

Some of the participants contributed financially towards the one million Ghana cedi Seed Fund for the construction of the Mother Theresa Soup Kitchen Social Centre at Osu.

Source: GNA