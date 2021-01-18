Ghana records new coronavirus variants

Share this with more people!

Recent genomic sequencing undertaken by Ghanaian scientists has shown that some arriving passengers in Ghana are carrying the new variants of Covid-19 and have been isolated.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who announced this at the 22nd televised address on Sunday night, on measures taken against the spread of COVID-19, said further more works were ongoing to determine the presence and extent of spread of the new variants in the general population.

President Akufo-Addo expressed worry over the rising active cases of COVID-19 in the country due to the continued disregard for the safety protocols by the public.

Currently, the average new daily infection cases have increased to 200, with the active cases risen from 900 to 1,924.

The number of severe cases have risen from 18 to 120, with 33 critical cases whilst the death toll increased from 338 to 352 within a period of two weeks.

Thirteen (13) out of the 16 regions have recorded active cases whilst the health facilities that were hitherto empty are now full with COVID-19 patients.

In view of that, President Akufo-Addo warned that, if public disregard for COVID-19 safety protocols continued, he would be compelled to impose another lockdown to protect lives and livelihoods.

He, therefore, entreated the citizenry to observe the COVID-19 safety and prevention rules at the workplaces, markets, transport terminals and schools to enable the nation to attain “zero active cases of the virus”.

Meanwhile, the President had instructed the Inspector-General of Police to deploy police personnel to ensure rigorous enforcement of the law on mask wearing at all public places.

The police personnel, he said, were supposed to shut down all night clubs, pubs, cinemas and beaches that may be operating in defiance of the law.

The President charged persons in market places, workplaces and transport operators to conduct their activities in accordance with the hygiene and safety protocols.

Regulatory agencies, he said, would undertake random checks to ensure conformity with the COVID-19 safety protocols, and that those who failed to do so would be prohibited from operating and sanctioned accordingly.

Source: GNA