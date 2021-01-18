Ghana government to issue bonds worth GH¢22.3b in first quarter

The government intends to issue more than GH¢22.3 billion worth of bonds in the first quarter, the Finance Ministry said in its issuance calendar.

The Ministry said GH¢19.7 billion would be used to roll over maturing bonds, while GH¢2.6 billion would be fresh issuance to meet the government’s financing requirements.

According to the calendar the government will issue 91-day and 182-day treasury bills weekly, while 364-day treasury bills will be issued every two weeks.

The two year and seven year debt will be issued through the book-building method.

The Calendar is part of Government’s effort to improve market transparency in the issuance of Government securities.

It is developed based on the Net Domestic Financing provided in the 2021 Expenditure in Advance Appropriation and the domestic maturities.

Source: GNA