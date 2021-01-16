Policeman, three civilians arrested over attempted fraud

Share this with more people!

General Constable Bernard Nubin of the ‘Israel’ Police Station, under Achimota Mile 7 District, and three other civilians are assisting the Accra Regional Police Command in investigations over alleged attempt to defraud an American of $20,000.00.

The three civilians are: Kwabena Ofori, Joshua Boateng and one Kueey, who is currently on the run.

They were arrested for attempting to sell a quantity of fake gold to a foreigner, whose name is withheld.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Effia Tenge, the Head of the Public Relations Unit of the Command, confirmed this to the Ghana News Agency on Friday.

Meanwhile, police has retrieved the fake gold bars as well as the $20,000.00 upon their arrest.

On January 14, 2021, at about 1230 hours, the complainant, an American, met Kueey, a local miner from Akwatia in the Eastern Region, at the Palace Chinese Restaurant located at Dzorwulu to buy gold from him.

Whilst having discussions with Kueey, another person came with one kilo of a yellowish metal suspected to be gold and showed it to the complainant, where he deposited $20,000.00 cash for the suspected kilo of gold.

The complainant then sent pictures of the metal to someone who told him it was fake.

The suspects, on seeing that the complainant had detected that the gold was fake, rushed to a waiting Toyota Corolla Saloon car, with registration number GW3441-15, parked in front of the Restaurant, and sped off with the $20,000.00.

The complainant then shouted for help and a driver in charge a Pontiac Vibe saloon car assisted the complainant to chase the suspects.

General Constable Nubin, Ofori, and Boateng among four men on board the Toyota vehicle were arrested but Kueey managed to escape.

A small bag containing two suspected fake gold bars was retrieved from the car and the suspects including the constable were detained.

The Toyota Corolla Saloon car used in the attempted crime has been impounded.

Source: GNA