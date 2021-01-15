African countries so far have conducted over 28.3 million COVID-19 tests

African countries have conducted over 28.3 million COVID-19 tests so far, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said on Thursday.

The Africa CDC disclosed that 10 countries contributed about 71 percent of the COVID-19 tests that were reported to the agency. The ten countries include South Africa, Morocco, Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria, Egypt, Uganda, Cameroon, Rwanda, and Zambia.

As of Thursday morning, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the African continent reached 3,142,781, while the death toll related to the pandemic stood at 75,709, according to the agency.

A total of 2,562,961 people infected with COVID-19 have recovered, the agency disclosed.

According to the Africa CDC, amid the uneven spread of the COVID-19 pandemic across the continent, five African countries presently account for about 69 percent of all cases reported in Africa.

The five most affected African countries include South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, and Ethiopia.

The Africa CDC also disclosed that some 20 African countries have reported higher case fatality rates than the global average rate of 2.2 percent.

Source: GNA