State funeral for Late former President Rawlings set for January 27

The state funeral of Late former President Jerry John Rawlings has been slated for Wednesday, January 27 from 0900 hours to 1100 hours at Independence Square in Accra.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in a statement to members of the diplomatic community in Ghana, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said laying-in-state, would be from Sunday, January 24 to Tuesday, January 26 at the foyer of the Accra International Conference Centre from 0900 hours to 1700 hours daily.

It said mass would be held on Tuesday, January 26 from 0900 hours to 1100 hours at the Holy Spirit Cathedral, Accra.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration

Source: GNA