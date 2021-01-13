Home / General News / State funeral for Late former President Rawlings set for January 27

State funeral for Late former President Rawlings set for January 27

19 seconds ago General News Leave a comment

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn
The Late Jerry Rawlings

The state funeral of Late former President Jerry John Rawlings has been slated for Wednesday, January 27 from 0900 hours to 1100 hours at Independence Square in Accra.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in a statement to members of the diplomatic community in Ghana, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said laying-in-state, would be from Sunday, January 24 to Tuesday, January 26 at the foyer of the Accra International Conference Centre from 0900 hours to 1700 hours daily.

It said mass would be held on Tuesday, January 26 from 0900 hours to 1100 hours at the Holy Spirit Cathedral, Accra.

The statement said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration availed itself of the opportunity to renew to all diplomatic missions and international organisations and honourary consulates accredited to Ghana the assurance of its highest consideration.

Source: GNA

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn

Check Also

Court adjourns GH¢18m theft case involving doctor, two others to February 2

The Accra Circuit Court-9 on Monday adjourned to February 2 the case involving a medical …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Fnet Designs & IT Solutions
Ghana Business News © Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved