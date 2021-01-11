Home / Africa/International / Richard Branson loses mother, Eve to COVID-19

Richard Branson loses mother, Eve to COVID-19

16 mins ago Africa/International Leave a comment

Branson and mom

Richard Branson, the founder of Virgin Group has lost his mother, Eve Branson to COVID-19, the business magnate announced on his Twitter handle Monday January 11, 2021.

“I’m sorry to share that, sadly like a lot of people’s relatives and friends right now, my mum Eve has also passed away from COVID-19,” Branson wrote in his blog on Virgin’s website.


He said rather than mourn the loss of his 96-year-old mother, he would want to celebrate her wonderful life, her tremendous spirit, the joy she brought to so many, and the love she gave us all.

Eve Branson founded the Eve Branson Foundation to improve the lives of women and young girls in the Atlas Mountains, and provide access to education and health care to those in need.

