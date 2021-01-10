Kotoko confirms eight positive COVID-19 tests

Share this with more people!

Asante Kotoko has confirmed that four players and four officials tested positive for COVID-19 upon their arrival at Kotoka International Airport.

Kotoko arrived in Ghana on Friday following their inability to play their second leg Champions League encounter against Al Hilal due to series of alleged COVID-19 positive results in their camp.

A statement released by its Communications Manager, Mr. David Obeng Nyarko said those officials and players who tested positive upon arrival at Kotoka Airport, are currently in isolation and receiving treatment by COVID-19 response team as well as its medical team.

The statement explained that Kwame Opoku and one official who were alleged to have tested positive in Sudan have all tested negative.

“The rest of the team with the addition of Danlad Ibrahim and fit again Emmanuel Keyekeh, Mudasiru Salifu and Patrick Asmah are currently training at the Teshie Military Park in Accra as we prepare for Ghana Premier League encounter with Liberty Professionals on Monday, 11th January, 2021,” the statement added.

Source: GNA