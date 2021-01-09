John Mahama files motion for amendment of 2020 election petition

Share this with more people!

Former President John Dramani Mahama is praying the Supreme Court through a motion to amend the election petition he filed challenging the validity of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the winner of the December Presidential Election.

The Former President is praying the court to correct an error or a “mistake” in the election petition.

The mistake, as stated in the motion was in relief (f) of the election petition.

The election petition, filed on December 30, last year, stated the first respondent (1st) as the Electoral Commission (EC), with the second respondent (2nd) as being President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

However, relief (f) seeks the court to order a rerun between Mr Mahama and the first respondent, which, as stated in the petition, turned out to be the EC.

Relief (f) is seeking “an order of mandatory injunction directing the first respondent to proceed to conduct a second election with petitioner and first respondent as the candidates as required under Articles 63(4) and (5) of the 1992 Constitution.”

The Apex court of the land has scheduled January 14, this year to hear the motion for amendment.

Source: GNA