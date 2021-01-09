CWSA says Presidential directive on free water services takes immediate effect

Share this with more people!

The Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources (MSWR) and Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA) have informed the public that the President directive on the extension of Free Water Services within lifeline consumption of 0-5m3 per household in a month takes immediate effect.

In a statement signed by Worlanyo Kwadjo Siabi, Chief Executive CWSA, directed all Water Services Providers within Rural Communities and Small Towns to supply water to domestic customers and submit details of consumption within the 0-5m per household monthly lifeline to CWSA, through the Metropolitan, Municipal or District Assemblies (MMDAs) for reimbursement.

Also, all customers who draw water at standpipes would continue to be served by water vendors and the monthly details submitted to CWSA through the respective MMDAs for further action, it said.

Details on Free Water submitted by WSPs would be validated by CWSA in accordance with the directives.

The statement said the Free Water guidelines cover water services providers (WSPs) within Rural Communities and Small Towns, the Community Water and Sanitation Agency, Water and Sanitation Management Teams (WSMTs), Private Sector Entities (PSEs), Non-governmental Organizations (NGOs) and Domestic Customers.

Source: GNA