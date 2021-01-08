Uganda’s electoral body starts distributing materials for general elections

Share this with more people!

Uganda’s Electoral Commission on Wednesday started dispatching electoral materials to different parts of the country ahead of the January 14 general elections.

Justice Simon Byabakama, chairperson of the Electoral Commission, started the first dispatch here.

Byabakama said voters will not be allowed to wear campaign materials at polling centers and should leave after casting ballots in a bid to avoid confrontations which may damage voting facilities.

Byabakama advised voters not to take photos or selfies at polling centers, saying that security guards will deal with people who do not adhere to guidelines.

The East African country will hold presidential and parliamentary elections on Jan. 14. Local council elections are also scheduled to be held thereafter.

Eleven candidates are taking part in the presidential election, including incumbent President Yoweri Museveni.

Source: GNA