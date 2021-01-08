President Akufo-Addo sworn into office

Share this with more people!

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was on Thursday sworn into office to officially begin his second and final term as the President of the Republic of Ghana following his re-election last December.

Nana Akufo-Addo took the Presidential Oath and the Oath of Allegiance administered by the Chief Justice, Mr Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, in the Chamber of Parliament in Accra.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia also took the oath of office. He took the Oath of the Vice President and the Oath of Allegiance.

The President in his inaugural address, pledged to deliver on his mandate, and ensure that the tenets of social justice were met.

He also promised to unify the nation, and advance the peace and progress of the country, reverse the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and place the nation on the course for full economic recovery and development.

Source: GNA