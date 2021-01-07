Kotoko protests COVID-19 results in Sudan

Share this with more people!

Asante Kotoko says they will use all legitimate means to ensure that the right thing is done after seven players and five officials were alleged to have tested positive for Coronavirus, ahead of their abortive Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Champions League game against Al Hilal of Sudan on Wednesday.

The Porcupine Warriors had their second leg CAF Champions League encounter against Sudanese giants Al Hilal scheduled for Wednesday, January 6, 2021, cancelled after failing to raise the required number of players to enable the match to go ahead.

But Kotoko in a statement signed by its Ag. Communications Director, Mr. David Obeng Nyarko, revealed that prior to their departure to the stadium to honour match they were presented with their COVID-19 results with seven players, four officials were alleged to have tested positive.

“We made an official complaint to the Match Commissioner registering our utmost suspicion with the results because the players and officials who were alledged to have tested positive had their results typed out as a letter.

“The alleged dubious positive results had many suspecting features indicative of the fact that it did not reflect the reality on a true and proper medical grounds.

“We have since filled an official protest through the Ghana Football Association to CAF,” the statement said.

The statement assured fans and Ghanaians that they would use legitimate means to ensure that the right is done and have since left the stadium as they await a decision from CAF.

Source: GNA