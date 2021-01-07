Dr. Dre hospitalized after brain aneurysm, says he’s ‘doing great’

Share this with more people!

Rap great Dr. Dre has been hospitalized after suffering a brain aneurysm.

The 55-year-old mogul suffered the brain bleed Monday and was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital, TMZ reported. He went straight to the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

“Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes,” he wrote in an Instagram post Tuesday night.

“I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!”

Dre, whose legal name is Andre Young, was in stable condition Tuesday, according to TMZ. Doctors were running tests to see what caused the aneurysm.

“Send your love and prayers to the homie Dr. Dre,” former N.W.A. co-star Ice Cube tweeted Tuesday.

The legendary producer is in the middle of a messy divorce with his wife, Nicole Young. A hearing in the case is scheduled for Wednesday.

Young is challenging the couple’s prenuptial agreement amid their high-stakes separation, saying her husband previously admitted she was “coerced.”

After coming up with N.W.A., Dr. Dre’s debut album, “The Chronic” in 1992, made him a music superstar. The Compton, California, native later branched out to become a music mogul worth nearly $1 billion.

Source: GNA