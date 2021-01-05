Home / Politics / Assin North Parliamentary results petition filed at Oguaa High Court

Politics

A parliamentary election petition has been filed at the Cape Coast High Court seeking to annul the declaration of Mr James Gyakye Quayson as the Member of Parliament (MP) elect for the Assin North Constituency.

The petition filed by one Michael Ankomah -Nimfa of Assin Bereku, has served the Electoral Commission (EC) as the second respondent and another.

The respondents have eight days to enter an appearance or in default the case will be heard and judgement pronounced in their absence.

Mr Quayson, the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) MP-elect, polled 17,498 as against New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Madam Abena Durowaa Mensah who had 14,793 in the December 7, 2020 election.

In November last year, a group calling itself ‘Concerned Citizens of Assin North’ petitioned the EC in the Central Region to withdraw the candidature of Mr. Quayson as he owes an allegiance to Canada

He was challenged for having dual citizenship contrary to the expressed provision of Article 94 (2) (a) of the 1992 constitution of Ghana, which states, “A person shall not be qualified to be a member of Parliament if he – (a) owes allegiance to a country other than Ghana.”

Source: GNA

