Anfoeta-Tokorme outdoors Queenmother, Mama Dei

Share this with more people!

Mama Dei III, has been outdoored as the Queen Mother of Anfoeta-Tokorme in the Ho West District of the Volta region.

Mama Dei known in private life as Ernestina Yormekpe, was born on December 2, 1981 at Anfoeta Tsebi and holds a Master of Business Administration in Human Resource Management.

The Queen Mother in her address, expressed gratitude to the Paramountcy and residents for their massive support.

She pledged her commitment to uphold her office in a high esteem to the benefit of everyone.

Mama Dei called for continuous support during her reign to make it a success and the development of the Anfoeta community.

She is currently a tutor at the Manya Krobo Senior High School (SHS), Odumase Krobo.

There were pouring of libation and display of culture.

Togbe Kwasi Drah VII, Paramount Chief of Anfoeta, noted that being a traditional ruler was not age bound and called on the outdoored Queen Mother not to be afraid.

He said the level of education and experience of Mama Dei had given him the hope that she would be a role model to all women and girls in the community.

The Paramount Chief said “we urge you to take keen interest in the educational issues of girls in Anfoeta.”

He urged the Queen Mother to be truthful and honest in her judgments even if it involved her relatives and also have respect for her kinsmen and subjects.

Togbe Drah asked Mama Dei to feel free and seek for guidance anytime she found herself at crossroads.

Nene Teye Titriku I, Chief of Akuse, was the special guest of honour.

Source: GNA