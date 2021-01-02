The ultimate packing list for solo travel

Share this with more people!

Solo trips give you the best life experiences. Many of you may assume it to be boring, but it’s not. Once you get the taste of traveling solo, you would never want to travel in groups again. However, we are not here to discuss how good solo trips are.

When traveling solo, everything is your responsibility. From packing your bags to booking hotels, you have to do it all.

Packing your travel bag is probably the most difficult thing to do, especially if this is your first solo trip. It creates so much confusion about what to pack and what to ignore. Well, no worries because we are here to help.

What do you need to pack in your travel bag?

We have prepared a list of all the items you need to pack in your travel bag. This is the ultimate travel bag packing list you will need.

Clothing first

The first thing you should pack is your clothing. We would suggest you keep your bag light since you are traveling solo. Pack only the essential clothing items you need. The kind of clothes you pack depends on the place you are going to visit. If you are going to some cold destination, don’t forget to pack sweaters, boots, and scarves. But if you are going to a beach, carry sunglasses, swimwear, and a hat.

Personal items

Next comes all your items like travel speakers, pillows, cell phone chargers, and other electronics. Also, don’t forget to carry your camera and charger. You should also download some of the travel apps that will help you with the directions, language, and money conversion. Lastly, pack your Starbucks travel mug, so you can enjoy your hot cup of coffee on your way.

Don’t forget toiletries

Toiletries are also important. Instead of buying it on your way, you should carry some of it with you. To keep everything organized, get a toiletry bag and put all the essential items in it. This should include a toothbrush, toothpaste, comb, deodorant, sunscreen, female products, glasses and lens, facewash, and shampoo. All these items are needed in your daily life, so packing them is very important.

First aid is important

When traveling alone, you need to take care of yourself. This is why keeping a first aid box ready is very important. Your first aid box should contain important medical supplies like bandages, thermometer, allergy meds, multivitamins, cold meds, and others. You should also include other items like face wipes, hand sanitizer, and some anti-biotics.

Travel documents

Lastly, you should pack all your travel documents, money, and credit cards. Without this, you won’t be able to go anywhere. Get a document organizer to pack everything safely. Check twice to make sure that you have packed everything including your flight tickets, passport, visa, cards, etc.

Packing your travel bag may be a hectic experience for many. But if you follow this guide, it doesn’t have to be that way.