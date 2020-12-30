Police looking for a man over GH¢40,000.00 fraud

Share this with more people!

The Accra Regional Police Command is on a manhunt for one Charles over a GH¢40,000.00 fraud under the pretext of securing his victim an oil drilling contract.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Effia Tenge, Head of the Public Affairs Unit of the Command, has told the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

She said, “The Achimota, Mile 7 District Police recorded a case of defrauding by false pretence On December 24, 2020 at about 1415 hours, someone reported that on December 23, 2020 he received a phone call from a man who introduced himself as Charles and a client to the complainant.”

DSP Tenge said the said Charles told the complainant, a woman, that, he wanted to introduce her into the supply of oil drilling substances, adding that, on December 24, 2020, the said Charles called her and asked her to get eight samples of a said chlorine salt spa from an importer at GH¢5,000.00 per one and meet the manager of the Oil drilling company for it to be purchased.

She said as a result, at around 0900 hours same day, after paying the total sum of GH¢40,000.00 for the eight samples of the said substance at Tantra Hills Bus Stop in Accra to an agent of the purported importer of the product, she tried reaching the manager of the oil company but to no avail.

She said the complainant also tried reaching Charles on his phone but it was switched off.

DSP Tenge said several efforts made to get in touch with the accused persons failed as their phones were all switched off, and that the police were investigating the incident.

Source: GNA