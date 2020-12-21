Share this with more people!

Casino gaming is one of the fastest growing forms of entertainment, especially now with the advent and growing popularity of online casinos across the world. Even here in Africa, regulated and licensed online casinos are becoming mainstream forms of entertainment, which is proving highly lucrative for these online businesses. According to United Nations estimates, the current population of Africa is approximately 1.3 billion. This is a very attractive collective market from the perspective of any casino gaming business owner.

Gambling is one of those businesses that do benefit from the focus market, be it in Europe, the Americas or Africa. As it is, land-based casinos are still reaping-in the big dollars in terms of income. Alternately, well-established online casinos such as Betway Casino, are also coming up very successfully. In fact, Betway is one of the biggest online casino brands in Africa, having been licensed and regulated in several African countries.

In this article, we will highlight some of the highest casino wins in history.

The thrill of the game is exhilarating and the win even more alluring. When game strategy is tested to your wits end and you prevail, there is nothing more satisfying. Therefore, to win big, a smart approach must be adopted. The plan also depends on the type of game being played at the casino, including blackjack, the slots, craps, roulette, and bingo. Some individuals who have employed ‘sound’ strategy, and have been able to win big are as follows.

Packer won $20m to $40m

In 1997, Australian Kerry Packer who was already a billionaire, reportedly won between $20 million and $40 million in one night at the MGM Grand. Kerry was so ecstatic it is said that he left a million dollar tip for his dealers.

Karas won $40m

Archie Karas, a legend when it came to high-stakes poker. Over the course of three years at a certain point in his career (early 90’s), he won over $40 million, but then lost it all within two years. At one point, he lost about $20 million within 10 days playing baccarat.

Sherwin won $21.14m and $4.6m

Elmer Sherwin won $21.14 million at the Cannery Casino in North Las Vegas in 2005. He ended up donating a lot of his money to charity, including the victims of Hurricane Katrina. This was not the first time he was getting a big win though, 16 years prior, he had won $4.6 million Megabuck jackpot at The Mirage.

Barnard’s $665,500.00

South Africa, in 2016 at the Grand West, Klaus Barnard won R10 million at the jackpots. This is considered as one of the biggest wins in its history. Klaus, a 54-year-old, who likes to play the slots as a form of relaxation hit a massive jackpot while attending a function with his wife.

Nishimura took home $8.9m

71 year old Amy Nishimura won a Jackpot of almost $9 million in the slot machine. She used to visit Vegas, play the same machine at the Freemont Hotel. She later said the machine talked to her, and talk it did, $8.9 Million kind of talk. She began a game with $100 and became a millionaire in just about three hours.

These are just some of the winners in different casinos all around the world.

The house always wins



As in any business, when it comes to Africa, challenges lie in the regulatory structure of the gambling industry in each country, as well as in the legality and morality of this kind of business. There are also cultural obstacles and religious factors that make the gaming industry looked down upon, but this is bound to change with time. Market forces shall prevail, and as they say, “The house always wins”.