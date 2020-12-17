Three in police grips over allegedly attacking Keta MP-elect

Share this with more people!

Three persons have been arrested in connection with an alleged attack on Mr Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, Member of Parliament-elect (MP) for Keta Constituency, and his household.

Their names are being withheld for security reasons.

About 10 masked armed men reportedly attacked the newly elected MP and his parents, a younger brother and their house-help at their home at Anlo-Afiadenyigba in the Keta Municipality.

The attackers carried out their operation in the early hours of December 11, 2020, inflicting wounds on the victims while making away with their money.

The action of the invaders provoked residents to mass up and demand the transfer of all police officers at the Anlo-Afiadenyigba Police Post.

They alleged that during the attack, the MP-elect managed to run to the station with high hopes of getting help, but met no police officer at post.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Chief Supt Leonard Abakah, Keta Divisional Police Commander said police investigations led to the arrest of two suspects, hours after the attack and later, a third suspect was arrested.

He urged residents to trust the police to bring the perpetrators to book and requested the public to provide timely and useful information that would aid police investigations.

“We’re conducting serious investigations into this crime. Currently, we have three persons assisting with investigations,” he said.

“Two of them were arrested around Anlo-Afiadenyigba and the third person was arrested at Afife in the Ketu North Municipality,” he added.

“We intend not to disclose their identities now for the sake of the ongoing investigations.”

Chief Supt Abakah said the Divisional Command had taken steps to address the concerns by residents of the area to ensure calm.

“The Abor District Commander has been tasked to take disciplinary action against those officers who were supposed to be on duty at the time of the attack.

In the meantime, the Divisional Command in consultation with the Regional Command had caused the transfer of all personnel at the Anlo-Afiadenyigba Police Post.

The command has posted dedicated and committed officers there to help fight crime in the area.

Source: GNA