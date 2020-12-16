Home / General News / Court adjourns case of Empressleak website owner to February 24

Court adjourns case of Empressleak website owner to February 24

The case of Anderson Ofosuhene, the administrator of Empressleak, who is being held over publication of pornography, has been adjourned to February 24, 2021, by an Accra Circuit Court.

Ofosuhene’s case was adjourned after he appeared before a different Circuit Court Judge on Tuesday.   The substantive Judge is said to be on leave.

In August, this year, Ofosuhene was arrested in a joint operation by the Cyber Crime Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department and the Ministry of Communications.

He has been accused of using the website to publish the nude pictures and videos of people and extorting monies from them.

Ofosuhene has been charged with the offence of obscenity, child pornogragraphy, extortion of money and money laundering.

His plea has been preserved awaiting the advice of the Attorney General.

The Accused is on GH¢300,000 bail.

Source: GNA

