COVID-19 infections threaten re-opening of Ghana schools – NCCE

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has observed that the re-opening of schools in January 2021 would be impossible if new infections of the Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in the country are not brought under control.

The Commission appealed to the public to adhere to the COVID-19 health safety protocols to stem the spread of the pandemic.

Mr Eric Adu, the Acting Ahafo Regional Director of the NCCE, indicated the government was worried about the ‘fate of our school children’ in the house for several months because of the closure of schools due to the COVID-19.

“The promise and assurance of the government to re-open schools in January cannot be fulfilled if the positive cases continue to surge,” Mr Adu noted, at a COVID-19 education forum, held at Bomaa in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region.

It was organized by the regional directorate of the commission with support from the Ahafo Regional Coordinating Council.

Mr Adu reminded that government directives such as the use of nose masks or face shields in public, hand washing with soap under running water, and social distancing were still in force, and appealed to law enforcement agencies to help enforce the directives.

This, he noted, would greatly stem the second wave of the pandemic, which was causing huge devastating consequences in other parts of the world.

Mr Adu expressed discomfort about the lukewarm attitude of the populace towards fighting the pandemic and implored Ghanaians to live a responsible lifestyle to sustain the achievements of the government in containing the viral disease.

Ms Adiza Gyengyenaa, the Tano North Municipal Director of the NCCE, said the Commission had scaled up COVID-19 public education in 16 communities in the municipality to promote the use of nose masks, social distancing and hand washing with soap under running water.

She expressed worry that many people in the municipality were not adhering to the safety protocols, a situation which could easily lead to a new wave of community infections and spread of the pandemic.

Ms Gyengyenaaa appealed to traditional and religious authorities to help intensify public education in local communities to contain the possible spread of the disease.

Source: GNA