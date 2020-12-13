AGA contributes towards breast and prostate cancer research

Share this with more people!

The Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research (KCCR), an interdisciplinary research centre advancing biomedical research in Ghana and globally, has received a cheque for GH¢30,000 to enhance the fight against breast and prostate cancer.

Anglogold Ashanti Ghana (AGA) donated the money to assist the Centre in its research work to develop early detection methods, treatment options and prevention campaigns for the two diseases.

Prostate and breast cancer are both the second most common cancers in men and women, respectively.

According to cancer research scientists and health experts, approximately 13 per cent of women will develop breast cancer, while about 12 per cent of men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in the course of their lives.

Ms Hilda Arhin, the Human Resource Superintendent in-charge of Staffing and Line Support, AGA, presenting the cheque at a ceremony at Obuasi in the Ashanti Region, said the money was realized through a fundraising initiative.

Under the theme, ‘BOOBS and BALLS’, the initiative saw employees of AGA and its contractors donating towards the support for the centre.

Ms Arhin explained that the company was committed to collaborating with stakeholders to promote good health and education.

Consequently, AGA would continue to liaise with the KCCR to bolster its research work given the devastating nature of the two diseases.

Professor Richard Phillips, Director, KCCR, receiving the cheque, welcomed the fundraising initiative and stressed the need for corporate organizations to take a keen interest in the work of the Centre.

The support, he noted, would strengthen the existing relationship between the KCCR and AGA, citing how the Centre had been working with the mining company for the safety of the people since the outbreak of the COVID-19.

Mr Emmanuel Baidoo, Senior Manager, Sustainability, AGA, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), on the sidelines of the programme, said the company’s commitment to the health and wellbeing of the people was spelt out in its Social Management Plan.

The Plan seeks to help diversify the economy of Obuasi through a shared value approach.

Source: GNA