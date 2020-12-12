Ghana government asked to take out Deputy Regional Minister positions

Share this with more people!

Mr Joseph Dassah, a Concerned Citizen, has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to cut down the number of Ministers of State in his next administration.

He further advocated for the cancellation of the position of Deputy Regional Ministers for the 16 regions as a way of effectively managing the public purse.

Mr Dasaah expressed worry about a large number of Ministers in government and said it was important for the government to reduce it for effective and efficient results.

Mr Dansaah who described himself as Concerned Citizen, expressed his sentiments in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, in Tamale, on his expectation from the next government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) after it had won the 2020 presidential election.

Mr Dassah said, “We have Chief Directors and other Directors in the various sector Ministries and they have the capacities to work to bring expected results, and that means the President should also cut down all Deputy Ministers in every Ministry”.

He added, “some Ministries should be merged so that the Ministers can be reduced to save the burden on the public purse”.

“In the President’s next government, I expect that the Deputy Regional Minister position will not be created so that we can have only 16 Regional Minister. The work of those Deputies can be assigned to civil servants for efficient output”, he indicated.

Mr Henry Adivila, a businessman, congratulated President Akufo-Addo and said he expected the new government of Nana Akufo-Addo to continue with the Free Senior High School programme and redirect other social intervention projects that members of the public had issues with and realign them to make them productive.

Source: GNA