President appoints transition team

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed a 15-member transition team to oversee the post-election changeover from his current administration to the next following his victory at the Presidential polls.

This is in accordance with the dictates of The Presidential (Transition) Act, 2012, (Act 845) that governs the transition from one administration to another.

The Act stupilates that the President constitutes a transition team within 24 hours hours of the declaration of the results of the presidential election by the Electoral Commission.

Section 1(3) of the Act stipulates that “where the incumbent President is re-elected for a second term, the President shall designate members of the Transition Team.”

President Akufo-Addo was on Wednesday, December 9, declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election by the Electoral Commission, 48 hours after polls closed last Monday.

He polled 51.59 per cent as against main opposition candidate John Mahama’s 47.36 per cent of votes.

The team, chaired by Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, includes Senior Minister Yaw Osafo Maafo, the Atrorney General, Ms Gloria Akuffo, and Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister.

Others include the Minister of the Interior Minister, Mr Ambrose Dery, Defence Minsiter Dominic Nitiwul, Foreign Affairs Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, Hajia Alima Mahama, Minister for Local Government and Rural Develpment, and the National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah.

The rest are Nana Dwamena, Head of the Civil Service, Dr. Nana Ato Arthur, Head of the Local Government Service, Dr. Janet Ampadu Fofie, Chair of the Public Services Commission, Mrs. Mercy Debrah, Secretary to the Cabinet, Mr Joshua Kyeremeh, National Security Co-ordinator, and Mr. Henry Wood, the Acting Chief Director, Office of the President.

Source: GNA