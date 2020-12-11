Court orders police to produce medical report of suspect within 48 hours

Share this with more people!

The Kaneshie District Court has given Police investigators 48 hours to furnish it with a comprehensive medical report of the second suspect in the murder of Professor Emmanuel Yaw Benneh.

At the court’s sitting on Thursday, the second suspect Opambour Agya Badu Nkansah was absent, of which the Police attributed it to the fact that the accused was still receiving treatment and that his medical report was not ready.

This is the fifth time Nkansah has not appeared in court.

Prosecution led by Inspector Ebenezer Teye-Okuffo, prayed the court to give them a short adjournment to make available the comprehensive medical report on Nkansah and also produce him in court.

According to Inspector Teye-Okuffo he would ensure that the orders of the court were made available to the case investigator.

The court presided over by Ms. Ama Adomako Kwakye did not take kindly to prosecution’s request, saying the accused’s life was important and must also be treated fairly.

According to the court it would not take any excuses from the prosecution, adding that, the head of the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service should come to court to explain issues.

The court further read out the orders it made on November 9 and 18, this year in respect of the health of Nkansah, as well as his appearance in court which had not been complied with.

The trial was adjourned to Monday December 14.

Nkansah is standing trial with James Nana Womba, the prime suspect, who is now deceased. Nkansah and Womba are being held on charges of conspiracy to commit crime to wit murder. Nkansah’s plea has not been taken.

The facts of prosecution is that Akosua Benneh, the elder sister of the deceased is the complainant, while Womba is a domestic worker of late Prof. Benneh in his house at Adjiriganor, near East Legon, Accra.

Prosecution said on September 13, this year, the body of the 66 year old law professor was found in a pool of blood in a supine position with his hands and legs tied.

The Prosecution said the body of the deceased was deposited at the Police Hospital Morgue in Accra.

The prosecution said on September 13, this year, investigations led to the arrest of Womba, who confessed to the crime and mentioned Nkansah and others as his accomplices.

Prosecution said on September 21, this year, a post mortem was conducted by one Dr. Owusu Afriyie, a pathologist at the Police Hospital, which revealed the cause of death to include Strangulation and suspected homicide.

Police Intelligence led to the arrest of Nkansah at Ashiaman, while one Ebenezer Quaysie, a third accomplice was also nabbed.

Source: GNA