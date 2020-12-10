Home / General News / At least five killed in Ghana’s general elections violence – Police

At least five killed in Ghana’s general elections violence – Police

19 seconds ago General News Leave a comment

At least five people were killed in violent eruptions during and after Ghana’s Monday general elections, the police has said.

Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman, the spokesperson for the Ghana Police, said in a statement that there were 61 recorded cases of electoral and post-electoral violence across the country.

“Six of the incidents involved gunshots, resulting in the death of five persons,” the statement said.

The statement added that “the National Election Security Task Force deems the recorded incidents as avoidable and therefore condemns their occurrence and promises to investigate each one of them.”

Source: GNA

