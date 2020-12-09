Akufo-Addo wins Ghana 2020 presidential election

Share this with more people!

The incumbent president of Ghana, Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has won the 2020 general elections and will continue to manage the country for another four years.

After waiting with some amount of trepidation since the elections closed on Monday December 7, the results are finally known.

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensah who announced the winner at a press conference Wednesday December 9, 2020 declared Akufo-Addo as winner of the election.

He beat his closest opponent, former president, John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He won by 6.3 million votes against Mahama’s 6.2 million votes, given him 51.6 per cent. Mahama received 47.3 per cent of the total votes cast.

With a narrow vote different of a little over 500,000, Akufo-Addo beat his closest oppont with far less votes than he did in the 2016 election. He won with some 1.5 million votes difference.

The total votes cast and declared are from 274 constituencies of the 275. One constituency is in dispute, the Kintampo South Constituency. According to the EC, even if Mahama wins the entire votes from that constituency, it won’t change the figures.