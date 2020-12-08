EC Official under investigation in Bawku Central

Share this with more people!

An Electoral Commission Official in charge of issuing ballot papers at the Alhaji Salam Grinding mill polling station in the Saabo Zongo community in the Bawku Central Constituency in the Upper East Region has been arrested by the Bawku Divisional Police Command.

According to Mr William Obeng Adarkwa, the Upper East Regional Director of the Electoral Commission, the official, a woman, had not been identified yet.

It is alleged that she tore the two presidential ballots papers wrongfully, leaving out the first candidate who is President Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party.

According to the Regional Director, the official in question tore the two ballot papers just beneath the first candidate instead of the perforated area.

Mr Adarkwa noted that the first voter of the two persons who were issued those ballot papers did not detect the inaccuracies and went ahead to cast the ballot.

“The second person was able to detect that the paper was wrongly torn and decided to return it and that was when the security picked her up”, he added.

The Regional Director disclosed that at the moment, it was unclear what prompted the EC Official to commit such an error, however, she was in police custody for further interrogation.

He said the Official had also been relieved of her duties and would lose all benefits entitled her as an Election official including all allowances.

