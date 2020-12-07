Guan District will vote only in presidential election

Share this with more people!

The Electoral Commission (EC) on Sunday said the Guan District will vote only in the Presidential Election but not in the Parliamentary Election in the Buem Constituency.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said the situation was as a result of the pending issue of the creation of the Guan District Local Government (Guan District Assembly) (Establishment) Instrument, 2020, pending the creation of the Guan Constituency.

The elections would take place in the Buem Constituency as scheduled from 0700 hours to 0500 hours, it said.

Source: GNA