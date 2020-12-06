Home / General News / Curfew hours renewed on Alavanyo, Nkonya townships

Curfew hours renewed on Alavanyo, Nkonya townships

6 mins ago General News Leave a comment

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn

The Minister for the Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery, has by Executive Instrument renewed the curfew hours imposed on Alavanyo and Nkonya townships and their environs in the Oti Region.

In a press release copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr. Dery, said the curfew would start from 6:00pm to 6:00am effective Sunday, 7th May, 2020.

The statement said, Government would continue to express its appreciation to the chiefs, elders, opinion leaders, youth and people of the area for efforts at ensuring peace in the area.

He urged them to use the established mechanisms for the resolution of all conflicts and disputes.

The statement stressed the ban on all persons in the two towns and their environs carrying arms, ammunition or offensive weapons, saying, “any person found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted.”

Source: GNA

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn

Check Also

Auditor-General has no powers to surcharge Zoomlion – Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Thursday declared that the Auditor-General has no power to surcharge Zoomlion …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Fnet Designs & IT Solutions
Ghana Business News © Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved