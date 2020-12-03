Voice on leaked tape identified as Ofosu Ampofo’s

Share this with more people!

The Forensic Laboratory Examination conducted on the leaked tape in the Samuel Ofosu Ampofo’s trial has been proven to be that of the National Chairman of National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Detective Chief Inspector Berko, the investigator in the case told the High Court that the examination was done by an Israeli Forensic Science Institute based in Israel.

Ofosu Ampofo on the audio recording was heard talking a road-map of criminal activities targeted at the Chairpersons of the Electoral Commission (EC) and that of the National Peace Council.

The investigator told the Accra Court presided over by Justice Samuel K. Asiedu, an Appeals Court Judge with additional responsibility as a High Court Judge, that the said the report was 90 per cent certain that it was that of the National Chairman and that it cannot be the voice of another person.

The Detective explained that the experts carefully analysed how certain words like ‘people’, ‘officer’, and ‘police’ were pronounced in two audios which were compared.

The over two-hour tape had been played in the open court.

A voice was heard in the recording complaining about violence meted out by security operatives during the Ayawaso West Wuogon bye-election.

He added, “People will start capturing their mothers and fathers and keeping them hostage till they show up”.

The voice also stated; “The EC chair, we must wage a relentless war against her. We need to take her to the cleaners. It is further heard saying, “We will go after them.

“We will not go after them face to face. We will target some people to make them feel their lives are in danger.

“We should also not spare the CSOs and religious groups. Especially the Peace Council chairman. For the first time, I will endorse insults”.

Other voices are heard in the tape, Mrs Yvonne Attakora Obuobisa, Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) pleaded the Court to accept the recording as evidence for the trial.

The investigator told the court he obtained another recording of the NDC Chairman addressing party supporters at the premises of the police CID and compared that to the leaked tape to be sent to the Israeli based institute for analysis.

The report he received from the institute left him no choice than to arraign Ofosu Ampofo.

Ofosu Ampofo and Anthony Kwaku Boahen, a member of the NDC’s Communication team are standing trial for conspiracy to assault public officers with Ofosu Ampofo facing an additional charge of assault of a public officer.

They have both denied the offences and have been granted a GH¢100,000.00 bail with a surety each.

Source: GNA