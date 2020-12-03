NDC declares nationwide prayer and fasting for December 7 elections

Share this with more people!

Leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced a nationwide declaration of prayer, fasting and thanksgiving from Thursday, December 3 to Saturday, December 5.

The three-day programme is to thank God Almighty for His Goodness and Mercies towards the December 7 General Elections and the last month to the end of an engaging year 2020.

It is on the theme, “The Final Onslaught”.

This follows the earlier call on and declaration of Prayer and Fasting period by the Christian Community and a Special Prayer by the Muslim Community in Ghana in the month of October.

A statement signed by Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the National Chairman said: “Knowing very well that God’s Divine Intervention manifests in the affairs of mankind and as we inch towards a crucial and concluding stage of the electioneering process, it is imperative that as a Party, we call once again for God’s intervention to buttress our hard work and determination to secure a resounding victory in the December 7 Elections, to the Glory of God Almighty.”

Mr Ampofo said this period of Prayer, Fasting and Thanksgiving will be climaxed by the offer of Special Service on Friday December 4 and Saturday December 5, 2020 by the Muslim and Christian Community respectively.

“Furthermore, the Party respectfully urges and encourages all Members and Sympathizers to seek God Almighty’s Divine intervention, Favour and Blessings to grant the NDC Victory in the General Elections in few days to come, as well as to divinely expose all the machinations of our opponents.

“We count on your usual cooperation.

Victory Beckons. Together we can,” he added.

Source: GNA