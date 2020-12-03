Kofi Koranteng’s suit against EC dismissed

Share this with more people!

A High Court in Accra (The Human Rights Division) has dismissed an application filed by Kofi Koranteng, a disqualified Independent Presidential Candidate of this year’s general elections.

Mr Koranteng sued the Electoral Commission contending that his administrative rights under Article 23 of the 1992 Constitution had been breached.

The court presided over by Mrs Justice Gifty Agyei-Addo, dismissing the application said the nature of violation the applicant was alleging was not one that the regulation 7 (2) of the EC allows for an amendment.

The court said, it was clear from the applicant’s own affidavit in support of his case that he has admitted to the kind of errors per paragraph 11 of his affidavit.

The Court held that the applicant’s rights to natural justice has not been violated.

Five others including the applicant were disqualified by the EC on allegations of forgery of signatures among others

The applicant challenged the decision of the EC stating that the commission gave him a window of hope to resubmit his corrected nomination forms only for it to disqualify him.

According to the applicant, issues regarding fraud and forgery are criminal in nature, hence his determination to clear himself.

Mr Daniyal Abdul-Karim, applicant’s lawyer argued that his client was given the opportunity to resubmit his forms beyond the October 9, 2020 deadline after his attention was drawn to the errors on them.

Lawyers of the EC however denied that assertion of the applicant and said the Commission did not give Koranteng any opportunity to correct the anomalies.

Source: GNA