HeFRA reaffirms CCTH’s accreditation to operate as teaching hospital

The Health Facilities Regulatory Agency (HeFRA) on Monday reaffirmed the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital’s (CCTH) accreditation to legally operate as a Teaching Hospital in providing quality healthcare delivery.

It said the accreditation formed part of the Agency’s mission to transform the regulation of healthcare facilities through quality standard-setting, enforcement and client-focused partnerships.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency ( GNA) in Cape Coast after a brief ceremony to present the certificate to the Hospital, Dr Philip Bannor, the Registrar of the HeFRA indicated that his outfit’s objective was to work in partnership with stakeholders across the public and private health sectors.

Thus he indicated, would ensure that health care was delivered within well-designed and structurally appropriate facilities.

He said HeFRA was obliged to advocate for patients and clients through greater focus on safety, compassionate care, and transparency in the operations of health facilities.

The Registrar explained that the accreditation was to ‘ensure that health care delivery was fairly priced, engaged competent and accredited professionals, utilize the right type and well-functioning equipment in the country.

He applauded the management of the CCTH for working tirelessly towards earning the certificate to boost the already established patient confidence in the facility.

Dr. Bannor urged public and private health facilities without accreditation to secure the requisite licenses to operate to contribute to developing and supporting identified professionals to improve the management of Ghanaian health facilities.

Dr. Eric Kofi Ngyedu, Chief Executive Officer of the CCTH expressed gratitude to HeFRA for officially granting the facility a license to legally operate as a Teaching Hospital.

He indicated that the licensing followed the promulgation of the Health Institutions and Facilities Act 829 of 2011 which compelled all health institutions, both public and private to obtain a license for operation.

The CEO of CCTH, explained that the Act 829 of 2011 which established HeFRA, had replaced the Private Hospitals and Maternity Act of 1958, Act 9, that was later amended by the NLC Decree 395 in 1969 which formerly regulated only private health facilities while the government through the National Health Service, took care of public institutions.

He urged other health facilities to follow suit to meet the required standard in delivering quality healthcare services to the Ghanaian populace.

Source: GNA