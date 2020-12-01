Special voting peaceful, orderly – Signs of voting on December 7?

Share this with more people!

The special voting for individuals and organisations who will be performing duties during the December 7 general elections happened today December 1, 2020 peacefully and orderly. There was hardly any significant issue with potential to disrupt voting and to disturb the peace recorded, overall. Are those signs that the main election on December 7 would be peaceful?

The special voting was carried out through out the country.

Ghanabusinessnews.com reporter, Fred Duhoe witnessed the special voting at the Legon Police polling station which commenced at exactly 7am. 1,162 people were expected to cast their ballots till closing time, at 5pm, according to Derrick Agyekum the electoral officer at the center.

The Legon Police polling station has two voting centers, A and B and that sped up the process.

As at 9:25am, over 135 security personnel from the immigration, police, military and other allied agencies had gone through the process successfully.

Aspirants for both the NDC and NPP were present at the voting center before 7am. Speaking to ghanabusinessnees.com, the incumbent member of Parliament for the Ayawaso West Wougon constituency, Lydia Alhassan of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) said she is satisfied with the process so far. Her main contender for the constituency, John Dumelo on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) expressed similar sentiments. According to Mr. Dumelo, he hopes same peace been experienced at the center is exhibited on December 7.

While Lydia Alhassan said her works over the years are satisfactory and testament to her good works in the constituency will do the magic for her, John Dumelo on the other hand said he is certain of victory.

Some of the security men present who won’t speak on record bemoaned the fact that, their work places are almost vacant since they have to desert work for their civic right.

Meanwhile, the public relations officer for the Greater Accra regional police command, Afia Tengey said its their civic right to vote as security personnel and rumours of bribery as alleged in the media to influence officers in the special voting can’t be true.

During the voting process, COVID-19 safety protocols were strictly adhered to. One could see visible floor demarcation for social distancing while all voters’ temperatures were taken and hand washing was observed.

At the end of the voting at the constituency, 1000 people out of 1,165 cast their votes.

The Legon polling station which hosted the special voting exercise in the embattled Ayawaso West Wougon constituency recorded in excess of 85 per cent voter turnout.

On December 7, however, about 105,000 constituents are expected to go to the poll to elect a president and a parliamentary representative.

The Electoral Commission (EC) and the Ghana Police Service have declared the constituency one of the hotspots to watch due to past security incidents.

Both candidates on the parliamentary ticket are optimistic of winning with high margins.

The EC in a press briefing earlier said it is expecting a high voter turnout.

