Britain to ban installation of Huawei 5G kit from September 2021

The British government said on Monday that it will ban providers from installing Huawei equipment in the country’s 5G network from September 2021.

Oliver Dowden, the Secretary of State for the Department of Media, Culture and Sport, gave the new deadline ahead of the Telecommunications (Security) Bill coming before Parliament on Monday, British media including the Press Association reported.

“We are taking bold steps to implement one of the toughest telecoms security regimes in the world,” Dowden said in a Monday statement.

“A central part of that is combating high-risk vendors, and I have set out an unambiguous timetable for the complete removal of Huawei equipment from our 5G networks no later than 2027.”

The British government in July said it would exclude the Chinese tech giant from its 5G infrastructure, citing security concerns.

Dowden at the time said parts already installed are to be removed by 2027, including existing 4G (LTE) infrastructure.

Source: GNA