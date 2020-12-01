Home / Africa/International / Britain to ban installation of Huawei 5G kit from September 2021

Britain to ban installation of Huawei 5G kit from September 2021

11 mins ago Africa/International, ICT Leave a comment

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn
FILED – A Vodafone employee holds a 5G smartphone in her hand. Photo: Federico Gambarini/dpa

The British government said on Monday that it will ban providers from installing Huawei equipment in the country’s 5G network from September 2021.

Oliver Dowden, the Secretary of State for the Department of Media, Culture and Sport, gave the new deadline ahead of the Telecommunications (Security) Bill coming before Parliament on Monday, British media including the Press Association reported.

“We are taking bold steps to implement one of the toughest telecoms security regimes in the world,” Dowden said in a Monday statement.

“A central part of that is combating high-risk vendors, and I have set out an unambiguous timetable for the complete removal of Huawei equipment from our 5G networks no later than 2027.”

The British government in July said it would exclude the Chinese tech giant from its 5G infrastructure, citing security concerns.

Dowden at the time said parts already installed are to be removed by 2027, including existing 4G (LTE) infrastructure.

Source: GNA

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn

Check Also

FAO’s flagship report urges for immediate move to address global water shortages

Shortages and scarcity of water must be promptly addressed at a global level, as they …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Fnet Designs & IT Solutions
Ghana Business News © Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved