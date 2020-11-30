In three years, 103 new hotels open in Volta Region

Share this with more people!

The Volta Region, one of Ghana’s tourism hubs is witnessing a surge in the number of hotels and resorts. Hotels are springing up day and night, and this, according to Alexander Nketia, the regional tourism authority director, is a sign of tourism potential that needs investment and marketing to boost the local economy.

There is a correlation between tourism and hotel business. They fall in the same sector and operate hand in hand.

Apart from domestic revelers within the region, outsiders budget for hotel accommodation for an intended stay.

In the last three years, the number of hotels in the region has almost doubled.

According to records from the Ghana Tourism Authority, the region saw the operationalization of 103 standard hotels since 2018. The figures show that, 17 hotels were opened to visitors in 2018 but the number increased significantly by 64 in 2019. While 22 new hotels were added in the year 2020 despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The total number of hotels surged to 278 from the existing 175. The region is noted for its tourism potentials coupled with serenity and beautiful topography. The Volta Region can boast of fertile farmlands and tourism.

The region hosts West Africa’s tallest mountain, Afadzato, the Wli waterfall, the Tafi Atome monkey sanctuary, Kpetoe Kente village, Tagbo waterfalls, and mountain Gemi among others.

A total of 38,293 foreign tourists visited the top ten tourist destinations in the region in the year 2018 alone.

The hospitality industry has seen a significant boost along the Volta river, Sogakope and Ho. Anloga and Keta are considered the southern part of the region and is partitioned into three. This area has most of the hotels dotted along the Mediterranean Sea and lagoon. Some are owned by not-for-profit organizations, private individuals and businesses.

According to Nketia, “It means better facilities, services and experiences for our guests, while stimulating local economic development.

It is expected that there’ll be an increase in visitors as well as repeat visits and that the community members will take advantage of the increased and repeat visits to set up small businesses to cater for the needs,” he said.

Due to the region’s proximity to Ghana’s capital city, it places it in an advantaged position to tap from the spill over from hotels in Accra.

The region remains one of the most preferred destinations for conferencing and holidays because of its serenity and hospitable people. The food and culture of the people encompasses a whole tradition of a holistic tourism industry.

Almost all hotels have carefully and deliberately included local dishes on their menu to give visitors a feeling of home. One very common dish is banku and okro soup. The architecture of hotel structures depicts houses in the countryside most especially a touch of ancient oval with thatch roofing, giving it a traditional look.

Hotel accommodation rates range from GH¢80 to GH¢3,500 ($12- $650) depending on luxury and available services. But this, according to some hotel managers, could be reduced if statutory payments charged by government are cut.

One very critical concern raised by the manager of the Sogakope Beach Hotel, Kafui Parku, is the fact that, “roads leading to premises remain a challenge which visitors always complain about.”

By Fred Duhoe