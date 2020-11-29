EC trains visually-impaired persons on tactile voting methods

Share this with more people!

The Bibiani branch of the Electoral Commission (EC) has organized a day’s training for members of the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipal Blind Union on the use of tactile ballots to cast their vote in the December polls.

Mr Francis Addai Boateng, the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai District Electoral Commission (EC) Officer in an interview with Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the move was to ensure that people with visual impairment were not denied the opportunity to exercise their franchise.

He expressed the hope that the training would enable them to identify the number of tactile jackets to be issued on the day of elections and to improve on turnout.

Mr Boateng was confident that the training would go a long way to reduce the number of spoilt and rejected ballots in this year’s polls.

He said the Commission was ready and assured Ghanaians of free and fair elections.

On his part, Mr Fred Armah Tawiah, the President of the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipal Blind Union, commended the Commission for the training.

Mr Tawiah urged politicians to consider the visually impaired, children, pregnant women and aged in the country and refrain from any conduct that could bring chaos since they would suffer the most when there was electoral violence.

He, therefore, encouraged his colleagues within the constituency to come out in their numbers on election day to vote without fear of discrimination.

Source: GNA