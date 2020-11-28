Home / Africa/International / Ugandan police urged not to block, disrupt presidential campaigns

Uganda’s Electoral Commission has urged police to stop blocking or disrupting presidential campaigns ahead of the January 14, 2021 polls.

In a letter to Martins Okoth Ochola, Inspector General of Police, Simon Byabakama, Chairperson of the electoral body, said the Commission has received complaints from some presidential candidates and seen media reports that security forces are affecting candidates’ access to scheduled venues for campaign meetings.

“This has resulted in unnecessary confrontations, with physical clashes involving security officials and the candidates and their supporters, which has portrayed the conduct of this activity in a negative way,” Byabakama said on Thursday.

“Please note that conducting campaigns as per harmonised programme is a recognised activity under the presidential elections act and the roadmap for the 2021 general elections,” he said.

“Uganda police is required to ensure that this electoral activity takes place in a peaceful manner and in accordance with the law and guidelines,” he said.

The electoral body earlier this month identified 11 presidential candidates, including incumbent President, Yoweri Museveni and his main opposition competitor, music pop star, Robert Kyagulanyi, to run in the 2021 general elections.

Source: GNA

