We’re building a new Ghana that works – Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says the Akufo-Addo-led government has kept faith with Ghanaians and has delivered on its electoral commitments.

He, therefore, urged Ghanaians to renew the mandate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on December 7 to consolidate the gains made so far in its second term.

Speaking at the 12th Edition of the Nation Building Updates at the Cedi Conference Centre, Department of Economics, University of Ghana, on Thursday, Dr Bawumia said it took the bold and decisive leadership of President Akufo-Addo to restore and stabilise the economy, which was ruined by the previous administration.

The event was on the theme, “Future of Ghana’s Economy,” on which the Vice President recapped the interventions made by the NPP-led government to restore and stabilise the economy on assumption of Office in 2017 and plans to consolidate the gains.

Vice President Bawumia, also the Head of Government’s Economic Management Team, further explained that, the NPP-led government anchored its economic agenda on seven key objectives to restore and transform the economy and provide opportunities for all.

Those objectives include, to stabilise and grow the economy, transform the economy, create jobs for the youth, modernize and formalise the economy, fight corruption and create a safe and secure economic climate.

Dr Bawumia said so far, the NPP-led government had delivered, thus, creating more than two million jobs in the public sector, undertaken 19, 145 projects across every sector of the economy,1,304 road projects including six interchanges ongoing, 439 One-Village, One-Dam projects under construction, with 375 completed, 76 One-District, One-Factory were operational whilst 107 were at different stages of completion.

He also outlined other government flagship initiatives and social interventions that had impacted positively on lives and livelihoods including the Free Senior High School Policy, Planting for Food and Jobs, Planting for Export and Rural Development, Hand Pollination in the cocoa sector,One-Village, One-Warehouse and Zongo Development Fund.

He said, “No government in its first time in office has undertaken massive infrastructural projects in its first term more than what President Akufo-Addo-led government had done in its first term”.

Vice President Bawumia entreated the electorate not to risk handing over the future of the country into the hands of former President John Mahama, the flag bearer of the NDC.

He averred that Mr Mahama had not changed and his campaign messages were full of fabrications and misrepresentations, and had nothing new to offer Ghanaians.

Dr Bawumia gave the assurance that, if the NPP is given the nod on December 7, President Akufo-Addo-led government would expand the industrialization programme, consolidate the FSHS policy, deepen the social protection programmes, continue ambitious housing scheme, build one senior high school in each Zongo community and continue the digitalisation agenda to improve financial inclusion and ensure a cashlite society.

“Our economic transformation agenda is on course and in our second term in office, we will add value to the raw materials, embark on light manufacturing industries and leverage on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to expand access to the continental market.

“Our overarching strategy is to build a sustainable economy for the long-term that will ensure prosperity for all Ghanaians. This is all what leadership is about, “the Vice President stated.

He said due to the prudent management of the Ghanaian economy, the nation was the best foreign Investment destination in the West African sub-region and would soon become the hub for the automotive industry.

The Nation Building Updates is a weekly event organised by government under the auspices of the Ministry of information to provide information on key government’s projects, policies and interventions

Source: GNA